Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €31.00 by Commerzbank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.27 ($30.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.04 ($43.07).

DPW opened at €28.79 ($33.48) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

