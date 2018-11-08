Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.74 ($19.47).

FRA DTE opened at €14.70 ($17.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

