DexCom (DXCM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock to $148.00. The stock had previously closed at $152.30, but opened at $144.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DexCom shares last traded at $146.42, with a volume of 45050 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stephens upped their price objective on DexCom from $170.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on DexCom to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

In other news, insider Jacob Steven Leach sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total value of $6,852,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,731,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $401,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,392 shares of company stock valued at $23,416,280. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.72 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

