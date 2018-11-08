DexCom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,470 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,033% compared to the average daily volume of 218 put options.

DexCom stock opened at $144.65 on Thursday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.72 million. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DexCom to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of DexCom to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other DexCom news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $435,835.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,392 shares of company stock valued at $23,416,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

