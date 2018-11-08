Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.81 ($30.01).

Shares of DLG opened at €24.00 ($27.91) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 12-month high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

