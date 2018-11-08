Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Clarkson Capital

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.44. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.74 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,461,129 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 6.2% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,440,119 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 143,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,927,401 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 116,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 98.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,377 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 834,803 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

