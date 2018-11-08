DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,247,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 701,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 105,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $1,052,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,990. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

