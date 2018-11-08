DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

DRH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,298,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,190,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,115,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,542,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,565 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,584,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,519 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

