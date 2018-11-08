DigiPulse Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One DigiPulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia and IDEX. DigiPulse has a market cap of $39,157.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiPulse has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00253657 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $667.05 or 0.10346587 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005631 BTC.

DigiPulse Token Profile

DigiPulse launched on August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io. The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

