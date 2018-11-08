Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 407 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 361 ($4.72) to GBX 366 ($4.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397.69 ($5.20).

DLG stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

