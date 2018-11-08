Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $11.88. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 3966162 shares.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

