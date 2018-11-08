Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $941,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,042,000 after purchasing an additional 253,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,324,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,055,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AFLAC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 385,727 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,922,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in AFLAC by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,637,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,488,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $941,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/dividend-assets-capital-llc-has-941000-position-in-aflac-incorporated-afl.html.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.