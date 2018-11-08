Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 90,000 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.23 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

