Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,971 shares of company stock worth $7,697,608 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

