Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,712,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,208,684,000 after acquiring an additional 336,786 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,966,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,304 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,556,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760,416 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,531,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,812,000 after acquiring an additional 730,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,071,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,449,000 after acquiring an additional 601,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/dividend-assets-capital-llc-sells-1807-shares-of-suncor-energy-inc-su.html.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.