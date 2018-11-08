Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $26,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 136,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 841,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after acquiring an additional 294,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. OTR Global lowered Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.47.

DLTR opened at $86.45 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

