Domo (DOMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Domo from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Domo from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

DOMO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,058. Domo has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.93) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

