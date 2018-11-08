Dorado (DOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $221,978.00

Dorado (CURRENCY:DOR) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Dorado has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Dorado has a total market capitalization of $221,978.00 and approximately $56,233.00 worth of Dorado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dorado token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dorado alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.65 or 0.03315561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00147687 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Dorado

DOR is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Dorado’s total supply is 695,583,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,583,782 tokens. Dorado’s official Twitter account is @Dorado_ICO. The Reddit community for Dorado is /r/DoradoICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dorado’s official website is www.dorado.tech. The official message board for Dorado is medium.com/@doradoico/latest.

Dorado Token Trading

Dorado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dorado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dorado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dorado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dorado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dorado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.