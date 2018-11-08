Dorel Industries (DII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.18

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$20.18 and last traded at C$32.54, with a volume of 4719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Dorel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII)

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

