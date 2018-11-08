Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dorel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $15.35 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $502.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $670.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

