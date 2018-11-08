Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Shares Down 9.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $39.01. Approximately 604,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 91,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Jonathon P. Sievert sold 1,200 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at $427,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 239,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,730,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

