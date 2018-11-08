Duluth (DLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Duluth from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duluth to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

DLTH opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. Duluth has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $110.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Pugliese sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $88,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 768,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,955,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,830 shares of company stock worth $1,726,349. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Duluth by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,698,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 366,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Duluth by 10.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 325,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $5,911,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Duluth by 71.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

