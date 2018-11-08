Dundee (TSE:DC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

Dundee (TSE:DC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.51 million during the quarter.

Get Dundee alerts:

Shares of Dundee stock opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. Dundee has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$4.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dundee (DC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/dundee-dc-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corp is a Canada-based independent holding company. The Company’s segments are Corporate and Other Portfolio Holdings, which includes investments in public and private equity and debt securities; Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc, which is a portfolio manager across Canada; Dundee Securities Ltd, which is an investment dealer; Dundee Energy Limited, which has operations in southern Ontario; United Hydrocarbon International Corp., which is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities; Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc, which develops precious and base metals extraction processes; Eurogas International Inc, which is engaged in oil and gas exploration; Blue Goose Capital Corp., which operates in organic and natural protein production markets; AgriMarine Holdings Inc, which focuses on fish farming and sustainable aquaculture technologies, and Dundee 360 Real Estate Corporation, which develops and manages hotel, resort and real estate projects.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.