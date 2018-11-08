Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises about 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $40,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $250,297.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,353 shares of company stock worth $2,350,708 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.99.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

