Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Achieves $2.39 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00010572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $40,508.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,460.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.83 or 0.03320533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.43 or 0.09199775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00825379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.01691237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00147465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.02079858 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00467611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00029013 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,719,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,514,160 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

