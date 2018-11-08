Eagle Graphite (EGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Eagle Graphite Inc (CVE:EGA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 9648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Eagle Graphite Company Profile (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Black Crystal project, which produces flake graphite located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada. As of May 31, 2017, it owned 11 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,443 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

