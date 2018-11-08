Eagle Plains Resources (EPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 125000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

