easyJet plc (EZJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,622.52 ($21.20).

EZJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday.

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,228 ($16.05). 1,599,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

In other news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 1,629 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total transaction of £25,624.17 ($33,482.52). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,480.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.