eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,997 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in eBay by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in eBay by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in eBay by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,467 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.97.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

