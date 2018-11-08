EBCoin (EBC) One Day Volume Tops $17,793.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $3.26 million and $17,793.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00149575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00254455 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.18 or 0.10006188 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005258 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,519,568,066 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

