Ebix (EBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.63 million. Ebix had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,190. Ebix has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ebix’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, December 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 13th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $113.00 price target on shares of Ebix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Ebix news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 12,800 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $988,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,485,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

