Echostar (SATS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.60 million. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

SATS stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 568,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.88. Echostar has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 62.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Echostar by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Echostar by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,531 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the third quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Echostar by 55.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

