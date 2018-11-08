Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $362,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,327,937.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,601,360. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. 1,310,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.14. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

