Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $7.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $3.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $25.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $39.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.29 million, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $58.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. 1,310,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 14.50. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.14.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $322,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,566 shares in the company, valued at $33,265,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $96,990.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,601,360. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $137,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $202,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

