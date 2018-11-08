Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $7.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $3.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $25.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $39.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.29 million, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $58.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. 1,310,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 14.50. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.14.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $322,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,566 shares in the company, valued at $33,265,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $96,990.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,601,360. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $137,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $202,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

