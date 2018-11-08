Eight Capital Raises CGI (GIB.A) Price Target to C$88.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “c$85.65” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$94.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.55.

GIB.A stock traded up C$0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$82.37. 422,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a 52 week low of C$61.73 and a 52 week high of C$77.22.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

