Elbit Imaging (EMITF) and Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A) Financial Contrast

Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) and Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Forest City Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A Forest City Realty Trust 95.00% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Forest City Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging $225.79 million 0.07 -$97.50 million N/A N/A Forest City Realty Trust $911.90 million 7.37 $206.03 million N/A N/A

Forest City Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Imaging.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Elbit Imaging has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forest City Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elbit Imaging and Forest City Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Forest City Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Forest City Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Forest City Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forest City Realty Trust is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Dividends

Forest City Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Elbit Imaging does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forest City Realty Trust beats Elbit Imaging on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Forest City Realty Trust Company Profile

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings. Its Retail segment owns, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers and amenity retail within its mixed-use projects. Its Apartments segment owns, acquires and operates rental properties, including upscale and middle-market apartments, adaptive reuse developments and subsidized senior housing. Its Development segment represents the development and construction of office and life science buildings, regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, amenity retail, apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects.

