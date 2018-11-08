Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ESIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Electro Scientific Industries alerts:

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $990.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Electro Scientific Industries’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 397,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 347,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.