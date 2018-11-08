Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday.

ELEEF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,297. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

