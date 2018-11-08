Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $57,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $20,648,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,160,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,827,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,185,271 shares of company stock valued at $123,843,752. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Societe Generale set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

