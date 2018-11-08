Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.19.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $63,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,185,271 shares of company stock valued at $123,843,752 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,881,000 after buying an additional 138,746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,513,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.