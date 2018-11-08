ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €10.73 ($12.47).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching €7.76 ($9.02). The company had a trading volume of 111,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 1 year high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.