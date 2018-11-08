Emcor Group Inc (EME) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 698,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 234.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 7.88%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,793,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $3,146,884. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/emcor-group-inc-eme-shares-bought-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.