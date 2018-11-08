Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $155,638.00 and $13.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00038300 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000409 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000384 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

