Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

EEX stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/emerald-expositions-events-inc-eex-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07-on-november-28th.html.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.