Emerald Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

