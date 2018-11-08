Emerald Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $81.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1944 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

