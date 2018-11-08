Emerson Electric (EMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.55-3.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.55-3.70 EPS.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.40%.

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,429,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 584.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. MED upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

