Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENBL. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 25,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,625. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.27.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 101.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 79.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

