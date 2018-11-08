Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 8,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

