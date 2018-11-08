Enbridge (ENB) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Enbridge from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.00.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$43.54 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$37.36 and a 12-month high of C$51.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.671 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

In other Enbridge news, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$110,964.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

